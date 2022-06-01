U.S. FDA withdraws approval for TG Therapeutics' cancer treatment
June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it has withdrawn its approval for TG Therapeutics Inc's TGTX.O lymphatic cancer treatment Ukoniq over safety concerns.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryTGTX
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- Biden, Fed Chair Powell to meet as inflation continues to weigh on consumers
- Chevron streamlines top operations management as U.S. oil role grows