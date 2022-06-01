U.S. FDA withdraws approval for TG Therapeutics' cancer treatment

June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it has withdrawn its approval for TG Therapeutics Inc's TGTX.O lymphatic cancer treatment Ukoniq over safety concerns.

