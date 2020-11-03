U.S. FDA warns about false positive results from COVID-19 antigen tests

US Markets

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it is alerting clinical laboratory staff and healthcare providers that false positive results can occur with COVID-19 antigen tests.

The decision was made following reports of false positive results associated with the tests used in nursing homes.

The U.S. agency said false positive results may occur when users do not follow the instructions for the use of antigen tests for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2.

The FDA issued the first Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a COVID-19 antigen test in May.

