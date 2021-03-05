US Markets
HAIN

U.S. FDA vows new steps aimed at reducing toxic elements in baby food

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Friday it will boosting sampling of foods for babies and young children and increase inspections after a U.S. House report found "dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals" in some baby foods that could cause neurological damage.

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Friday it will boosting sampling of foods for babies and young children and increase inspections after a U.S. House report found "dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals" in some baby foods that could cause neurological damage.

The FDA said it was moving ahead with a "plan aimed at reducing toxic elements in foods for babies and young children to levels as low as is reasonably achievable." But the agency said testing shows "children are not at an immediate health risk from exposure to toxic elements in foods." The FDA also sent a letter Friday to industry reminding manufacturers of existing responsibilities.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAIN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More