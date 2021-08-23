U.S. FDA unable to complete review of Axsome depression drug by target action date

US Markets
Axsome Therapeutics Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was not able to complete its review of the company's drug to treat major depressive disorder by the target action date of Aug. 22.

The company said the FDA did not request additional information, adding that the review of the application was ongoing.

