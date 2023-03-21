US Markets
PFE

U.S. FDA to soon decide on second round of Omicron-tailored boosters - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 21, 2023 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details from report

March 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is close to making a decision on possible authorization of a second dose of updated COVID vaccine boosters for high-risk people, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

FDA officials could make the decision within a few weeks, the report cited the sources as saying.

The regulator is considering authorizing second jabs of Omicron-targeted shots for people who are 65 years and older or who have weakened immune systems, although officials are yet to reach a final decision, the report said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would have to recommend the shots for them to become widely available after the FDA authorizes a second Omicron-tailored boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N/22UAy.DE and Moderna MRNA.O.

A spokesperson for the FDA did not comment on the report.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
MRNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.