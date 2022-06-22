US Markets
U.S. FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes off market - WSJ

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to order Juul Labs Inc to take its e-cigarettes off the market in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

