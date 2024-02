Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.O said on Friday that the U.S. FDA will not conduct a meeting of its advisers and will do a priority review for traditional approval of its gene therapy Elevidys for a muscle wasting disorder.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh)

((Christy.Santhosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.