U.S. FDA to allow abortion pill by mail permanently

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it would permanently ease restrictions on a pill used to terminate early pregnancies, making it easier to obtain the medicine at pharmacies and through the mail.

The move means patients will not longer need to go to a clinic in person to receive the medication, generically known as mifepristone, from a health provider.

The restrictions on the pill have been in place since the FDA approved the drug in 2000 and were lifted temporarily by the government earlier this year.

