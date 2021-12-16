U.S. FDA to allow abortion pill by mail permanently

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it would permanently ease restrictions on a pill used to terminate early pregnancies, making it easier to obtain the medicine at pharmacies and through the mail.

The drug is mifepristone.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((caroline.humer@thomsonreuters.com;))

