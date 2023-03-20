U.S. FDA staff flags no new safety concerns for Biogen's ALS drug

March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers on Monday did not raise any new safety concerns about Biogen Inc's BIIB.O experimental drug for treating a rare type of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

