US Markets
BIIB

U.S. FDA staff flags no new safety concerns for Biogen's ALS drug

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 20, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers on Monday did not raise any new safety concerns about Biogen Inc's BIIB.O experimental drug for treating a rare type of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.