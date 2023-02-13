U.S. FDA staff flag no new safety concerns for OTC opioid overdose drug

By Bhanvi Satija

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers on Monday did not flag any new safety concerns related to Emergent BioSolutions Inc's EBS.N over-the-counter version of nasal spray Narcan for reversing opioid overdose.

The FDA's advisory panel will meet on Wednesday to discuss the first OTC version of Narcan, or naloxone, used to prevent death by overdose.

One advantage of switching to OTC could be reducing the chance of mistakenly using it for other conditions, the reviewers said.

"For the nonprescription product, patients will have to select the product for the suspected or known opioid overdose off the shelf," said staff reviewers in briefing documents published on the agency's website.

Some experts were optimistic that a favorable vote from the committee could make an impact on the overdose crisis.

"It's not sufficient, but it is a piece of the puzzle we need to put in place," said Maryann Mason, Associate Professor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine.

The panel is expected to weigh in on how to improve labeling of Emergent's Narcan to ensure safe and effective use by a consumer in an emergency situation.

"Labeling with an idea to limited literacy is a good idea. So it will be important to make pictorials and other aides available," added Mason.

FDA approval for OTC Narcan could increase its availability and would align the federal government's stance with that of various states that have provisions to offer Narcan or naloxone without prescriptions through a pharmacist.

However, some doctors cautioned against prescription-free use of naloxone, which rapidly reverses or blocks the effects of opioids, citing the need for professional oversight.

"It must be given just by professional people as patients might need medical supervision immediately after," said Dr. Andre Waismann, founder of Accelerated Neuro-Regulation Clinics.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Devika Syamnath and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.