US Markets
EBS

U.S. FDA staff flag no new concerns for Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 13, 2023 — 09:04 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The staff reviewers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday did not flag any new safety concerns related to Emergent BioSolutions Inc's EBS.N over-the-counter version of nasal spray Narcan for reversing opioid overdose.

The FDA's advisory panel will meet on Wednesday to discuss the first OTC version of Narcan, or naloxone used to prevent death by overdose.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EBS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.