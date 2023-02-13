U.S. FDA staff flag no new concerns for Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The staff reviewers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday did not flag any new safety concerns related to Emergent BioSolutions Inc's EBS.N over-the-counter version of nasal spray Narcan for reversing opioid overdose.

The FDA's advisory panel will meet on Wednesday to discuss the first OTC version of Narcan, or naloxone used to prevent death by overdose.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.