U.S. FDA set to authorize Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 pills this week - Bloomberg News

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize COVID-19 treatment pills from both Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Merck MRK.N as early as this week, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An announcement may come as early as Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

