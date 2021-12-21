US Markets
PFE

U.S. FDA set to authorize Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 pills this week - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize COVID-19 treatment pills from both Pfizer Inc and Merck as early as this week, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize COVID-19 treatment pills from both Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Merck MRK.N as early as this week, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An announcement may come as early as Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE MRK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular