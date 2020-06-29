HRTX

U.S. FDA seeks more data on Heron Therapeutics' non-opioid painkiller

Contributors
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published

June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday asked Heron Therapeutics HRTX.O for additional data on its therapy to manage postoperative pain.

The company said the FDA did not identify any clinical safety or efficacy issues for the non-opioid painkiller, HTX-011.

