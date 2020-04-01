U.S. FDA says malaria drugs in shortage as coronavirus drives up demand

April 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and related chloroquine are in shortage due to a surge in demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The drugs, which have been tried with some success to treat the illness caused by the virus, were added to the agency's website that lists drug shortages on Tuesday.

