U.S. FDA removes COVID test requirements for Pfizer, Merck pills

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday removed the need for a positive test for COVID-19 treatments from Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Merck & Co Inc MRK.N.

Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's Lagevrio pills were given emergency use authorizations in Dec. 2021 for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID who tested positive for the virus, and who were at risk of progressing to severe COVID.

Still, the FDA said the patients should have a current diagnosis of mild-to-moderate COVID infection.

The health regulator said individuals with recent known exposure with signs and symptoms may be diagnosed by their healthcare providers with COVID even if they have a negative test result.

