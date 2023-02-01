US Markets
U.S. FDA removes COVID test requirements for Pfizer, Merck pills

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

February 01, 2023 — 01:26 pm EST

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday removed the need for a positive test for COVID-19 treatments from Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Merck & Co Inc MRK.N.

Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's Lagevrio pills were given emergency use authorizations in Dec. 2021 for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID who tested positive for the virus, and who were at risk of progressing to severe COVID.

Still, the FDA said the patients should have a current diagnosis of mild-to-moderate COVID infection.

The health regulator said individuals with recent known exposure with signs and symptoms may be diagnosed by their healthcare providers with COVID even if they have a negative test result.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

