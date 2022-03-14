US Markets
AZN

U.S. FDA rejects AstraZeneca treatment for chronic nasal condition

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected its asthma medicine, Fasenra, for treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, a condition where benign growths can cause pain and stuffiness.

Removes extraneous words in paragraph two

March 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected its asthma medicine, Fasenra, for treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, a condition where benign growths can cause pain and stuffiness.

The London-listed drugmaker said the FDA had issued a complete response letter following its application to extend use of the drug and requested additional clinical data from AstraZeneca.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular