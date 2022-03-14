U.S. FDA rejects AstraZeneca treatment for chronic nasal condition

Removes extraneous words in paragraph two

March 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected its asthma medicine, Fasenra, for treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, a condition where benign growths can cause pain and stuffiness.

The London-listed drugmaker said the FDA had issued a complete response letter following its application to extend use of the drug and requested additional clinical data from AstraZeneca.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.