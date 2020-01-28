U.S. FDA regulator gives new priority review for Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory body has accepted for priority review the use of Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent product for children aged 6-11 with moderate-to-severe eczema, the companies said.
