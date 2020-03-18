U.S. FDA recommends virtual patient visits to limit coronavirus impact on clinical trials

March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned on Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak could impact clinical trials and recommended that companies consider conducting virtual patient visits as the regulator looks to contain the spread of the virus.

The FDA noted that quarantines, site closures, travel limitations, supply chain interruptions, or potential infections among on-site personnel or trial participants could lead to difficulties in conducting clinical trials. (http://bit.ly/39WbflT)

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

