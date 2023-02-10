U.S. FDA puts partial hold on Blueprint Medicines cancer drug trial

Adds details

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC.O said on Friday the U.S. drug regulator had put on partial hold an early-stage trial of its experimental cancer drug due to safety concerns.

Some patients faced episodes of light sensitivity and blurred vision, the drug developer said.

Patients with advanced solid tumors currently enrolled in the trial will continue on the drug, the company said, while additional enrollments will be paused until the partial clinical hold is resolved.

Shares of the company were down 7.11% in premarket trading at $41.14

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sriraj Kalluvila)

