U.S. FDA puts Blueprint Medicines' cancer drug trial on partial hold

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

February 10, 2023 — 08:10 am EST

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC.O said on Friday the U.S. drugs regulator had put an early-stage trial of its experimental cancer drug on partial hold due to safety concerns.

The drug developer said visual problems had been reported in a limited number of patients, prompting the hold on enrollment.

