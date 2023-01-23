US Markets
PFE

U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine strategy

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 23, 2023 — 08:14 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Monday proposed the use of one dose of the latest updated COVID-19 shot annually for most people, similar to the influenza immunization campaign, as it moves to simplify the country's vaccination strategy.

Currently, people in the United States need to first get two doses of the original COVID vaccine spaced a few weeks apart, followed by a booster a few months later.

The Food and Drug Administration also asked a panel of external advisers to consider two COVID vaccine shots annually for some young children, and in older adults and persons with compromised immunity.

The regulator's proposal was outlined in its briefing documents, which would be voted on by its panel on Thursday.

If the panel votes in favor of the proposal, Pfizer Inc's PFE.N and Moderna Inc's MRNA.O bivalent vaccines, which target both the Omicron and the original variants, would be used for all COVID vaccine doses, and not just as boosters.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
MRNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.