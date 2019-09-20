U.S. FDA proposes ruling over record-keeping for vape makers

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday proposed a new rule that would require e-cigarette makers to maintain records related to the legal marketing status of their products.

A U.S. District Court judge in Maryland in July issued an order that would require makers of tobacco products, including e-cigarette makers, to file the applications by May 12, 2020.

When finalized, the rule would also help to ensure that e-cigarette applications by manufacturers contain information on the product's potential public health benefits and harms, the FDA said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.