US Markets

U.S. FDA proposes rule over record-keeping for vape makers

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued a proposed rule for e-cigarette makers, requiring them to maintain records related to the legal marketing status of their products.

Adds details on the FDA's rule, background

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued a proposed rule for e-cigarette makers, requiring them to maintain records related to the legal marketing status of their products.

When finalized, the rule would also help to ensure that e-cigarette applications by manufacturers contain information on the product's potential public health benefits and harms, the FDA said.

The agency's proposal follows a rise in popularity of the e-cigarettes among the youth and a widening outbreak of severe lung-related illnesses tied to vaping that has affected possibly 530 people.

A U.S. District Court judge in Maryland in July issued an order that would require makers of tobacco products, including e-cigarette makers, to file the applications by May 12, 2020.

Juul Labs Inc, the market leader in the U.S. e-cigarette market, was warned by the FDA over marketing its vapes as safer than traditional cigarettes. The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the marketing practices of e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc.

The proposed rule also establishes procedures which the FDA would follow when reviewing the premarket tobacco product applications.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular