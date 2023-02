U.S. FDA panel votes for Pfizer's RSV vaccine

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday recommended Pfizer Inc's PFE.N respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, paving the way for one of the first approved RSV shots in the United States for older adults.

The FDA advisory committee voted 7 to 12 in favor of the drug, saying datafrom the clinical study conducted by the company established that the treatment was effective and safe in preventing the lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in 60 years and older.

(Reporting by Mariam E Sunny and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.