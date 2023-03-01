US Markets
U.S. FDA panel votes for GSK's RSV vaccine

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 01, 2023 — 02:42 pm EST

Written by Khushi Mandowara and Mariam E Sunny for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. health regulator on Wednesday backed GSK Plc's GSK.L respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously in favor of the vaccine, saying data from the company's clinical study showed the shot was effective in preventing lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in adults aged 60 and above.

