U.S. FDA panel votes against Veru's COVID-19 pill

Adds voting details, background

Nov 9 (Reuters) - A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended against authorizing Veru Inc's VERU.O oral COVID-19 pill for treating moderate-to-severe hospitalized patients at high risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The panel voted 8-5 against the pill's usage.

The unfavorable vote decreases the chances of authorization for Veru, which is already lagging in the race to develop a COVID-19 treatment. If authorized, the pill would provide an additional treatment option as the disease moves from a pandemic to an endemic stage.

Veru's oral drug, which was originally being tested as a treatment for prostate cancer, blocks the protein tubulin and prevents tumor cells from multiplying.

While data has shown the drug can also produce antiviral and anti-inflammatory responses, the FDA staff reviewers have said its mechanism of action in COVID-19 was uncertain.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.