US Markets
VERU

U.S. FDA panel votes against Veru's COVID-19 pill

November 09, 2022 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Adds voting details, background

Nov 9 (Reuters) - A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended against authorizing Veru Inc's VERU.O oral COVID-19 pill for treating moderate-to-severe hospitalized patients at high risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The panel voted 8-5 against the pill's usage.

The unfavorable vote decreases the chances of authorization for Veru, which is already lagging in the race to develop a COVID-19 treatment. If authorized, the pill would provide an additional treatment option as the disease moves from a pandemic to an endemic stage.

Veru's oral drug, which was originally being tested as a treatment for prostate cancer, blocks the protein tubulin and prevents tumor cells from multiplying.

While data has shown the drug can also produce antiviral and anti-inflammatory responses, the FDA staff reviewers have said its mechanism of action in COVID-19 was uncertain.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VERU
PFE
GILD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.