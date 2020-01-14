US Markets

U.S. FDA panel votes against approval for Nektar's opioid painkiller

Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Independent advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday unanimously voted against Nektar Therapeutics' opioid painkiller for adults with chronic low back pain for whom currently available therapies have been inadequate.

By reducing the rate at which the drug enters the brain, Nektar said it aims to relieve pain without triggering the euphoric effect of opioids that could lead to abuse and addiction.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com;))

