U.S. FDA panel to review expanded use of Merck-AstraZeneca's cancer drug

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 02, 2023 — 10:24 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N and British drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L said on Thursday that an independent committee of advisers to the U.S. health regulator will review the companies' application for the expanded use of their drug Lynparza to treat an advanced form of prostate cancer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) committee is scheduled to meet on April 28. The companies' are seeking approval of the drug Lynparza in combination with other medications – biraterone and prednisone or prednisolone –for the treatment of a type of treatment-resistant prostate cancer in adult patients.

Lynparza was approved in March last year by the FDA as a treatment for patients with early-stage breast cancer with certain mutations. The drug is also approved in the United States as a standalone treatment for another form of prostate cancer.

Merck on Tuesday scrapped a late-stage trial involving its blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda for prostate cancer, after interim data showed it was unlikely to meet the main goals, making it the drugmaker's third trial for the disease to be abandoned.

