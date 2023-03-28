US Markets
PRGO

U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May

Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

March 28, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to hold an advisory panel meeting to discuss Perrigo Company Plc's PRGO.N over-the-counter (OTC) birth control pill in May, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The panel will decide on recommending the non-estrogen contraceptive as a daily OTC birth control pill on May 9 and 10. The drug, Opill, is expected to be the first such pill in the United States if approved.

Opill, which has been used with a prescription since its approval in 1973, was due for review in November last year, but the FDA delayed that meeting to review additional information.

Contraceptives have been in focus since abortion rights were curtailed in 2022 when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to terminate pregnancies as it scrapped a landmark ruling in the 1973 Roe vs. Wade case.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRGO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.