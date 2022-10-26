US Markets
GSK

U.S. FDA panel backs GSK's anemia drug for kidney disease patients on dialysis

Contributors
Khushi Mandowara Reuters
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Wednesday recommended approval for GSK Plc's drug to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) for a smaller-than-expected patient population.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Wednesday recommended approval for GSK Plc's GSK.L drug to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) for a smaller-than-expected patient population.

The panel voted in favor of the drug only for patients on dialysis, although GSK was aiming for approval for a broader CKD population, regardless of dialysis status.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSKAKBAFGENAZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular