U.S. FDA moving to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech booster for 16-, 17-year-olds - WSJ

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could authorize COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE for use in 16- and 17-year olds as soon as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday, citing a person familiar with the planning.

