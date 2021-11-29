U.S. FDA moving to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech booster for 16-, 17-year-olds - WSJ

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could authorize COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE for use in 16- and 17-year olds as soon as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday, citing a person familiar with the planning.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

