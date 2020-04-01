U.S. FDA moves to remove versions of heartburn drug Zantac from market

April 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it was requesting makers of all versions of heartburn drug Zantac to remove the drugs from the market immediately due to the presence of a probable carcinogen.

Zantac, sold in the United States by French drugmaker Sanofi SA SASY.PA, and some generic versions of the treatment have been recalled over the last year due to possible contamination with N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

The FDA said it had determined that NDMA in some ranitidine products increases over time and when stored at higher than room temperatures, resulting in consumer exposure to unacceptable levels of the impurity.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

