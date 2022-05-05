US Markets
U.S. FDA limits use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for adults

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday it was limiting the use of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine for adults due to the risk of a rare and potentially life-threatening side effect.

The agency said it limited the use of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

