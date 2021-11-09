US Markets
INO

U.S. FDA lifts clinical hold on Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine trial

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the partial clinical hold on the company's trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Adds background

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the partial clinical hold on the company's trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA last year put the final-stage trial on hold as it sought more information from the company, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into cells.

Inovio said the FDA's review was complete, and the agency had provided authorization to proceed with the study.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular