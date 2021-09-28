US Markets
MRNA

U.S. FDA leans toward nod for Moderna COVID booster shot at a half dose - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Akriti Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

