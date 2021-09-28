U.S. FDA leans toward nod for Moderna COVID booster shot at a half dose - Bloomberg News

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

