BioTech
PHG

U.S. FDA labels Philips' expanded ventilator recall as most serious

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday classified medical equipment maker Philips' expanded recall of certain ventilators in December as Class 1, or the most serious type of recall.

Adds background, details on recall

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday classified medical equipment maker Philips' PHG.AS expanded recall of certain ventilators in December as Class 1, or the most serious type of recall.

The company recalled the Trilogy Evo ventilators in December due to potential health risks from a type of foam used in the devices.

There have been no reported injuries or deaths to date from the recalled products, the health regulator said.

This is the latest recall to be labeled Class 1, after Philips pulled back up to 4 million of its breathing-aid machines last year amid concerns that a type of foam used in the devices could degrade and become toxic.

Earlier this month, it raised that estimate by 1 million.

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHG

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular