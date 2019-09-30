US Markets

U.S. FDA issues warning letters to websites selling illegal opioids

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration jointly issued warning letters to four online networks for illegally marketing unapproved versions of opioid medicines, the agencies said on Monday.

The networks which were issued the warning letters are Divyata, Euphoria Healthcare Pvt Ltd, JCM Dropship and Meds4U, which operate a total of 10 websites. (http://bit.ly/2nb9xtA)

The move comes at a time when health regulators in the country are combating the rising use of opioids, which were responsible for 47,600 U.S. overdose deaths in 2017.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

