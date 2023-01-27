BioTech
U.S. FDA inspects Philips plant in Netherlands

Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

January 27, 2023 — 05:20 am EST

AMSTERDAM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) carried out inspections at a factory owned by medical equipment maker Philips PHG.AS in the Netherlands in the past week, the company said on Friday.

A spokesperson confirmed a report in Dutch paper Eindhovens Dagblad that the U.S. inspectors were looking at quality control at the factory in the town of Best, where Philips makes scanners.

The "FDA inspects all our sites that export to the U.S.," the spokesperson said, adding it had been some time since inspections had happened at the Best factory due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philips has been buffeted by a major recall of respiratory devices in the United States and globally in the past year.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Mark Potter)

