U.S. FDA greenlights Provention Bio's diabetes drug

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Provention Bio PRVB.O said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the use of its drug teplizumab in those aged eight years and older, the first treatment aimed at delaying the onset of insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Nandhini Srinivasan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Maju Samuel)

