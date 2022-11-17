US Markets
U.S. FDA greenlights Provention Bio's diabetes drug

November 17, 2022 — 05:17 pm EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Nandhini Srinivasan for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Provention Bio PRVB.O said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the use of its drug teplizumab in those aged eight years and older, the first treatment aimed at delaying the onset of insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes.

