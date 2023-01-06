ROG

U.S. FDA grants priority review to Roche's bispecific antibody Glofitamab

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

January 06, 2023 — 01:02 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S announced on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to the Swiss pharmaceutical company's bispecific antibody Glofitamab.

Glofitamab is intended for patients with relapsed or refractory large b-cell lymphoma.

The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval of the cancer immunotherapy by July 1, 2023.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.