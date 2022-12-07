US Markets
PFE

U.S. FDA grants priority review to Pfizer's RSV vaccine

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

December 07, 2022 — 07:09 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Adds review date and background

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will review its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate on priority.

The drugmaker is seeking approval for use of the vaccine, RSVpreF, in adults aged 60 years and older and the agency is set to make its decision by May 2023. It could become the first approved RSV vaccine in the U.S. for older adults who are at risk of the lung disease.

Pfizer's application to the FDA is supported by data from a late-stage study in which the vaccine was found safe and effective.

The vaccine was 85.7% effective among participants with three or more symptoms, and 66.7% for two or more symptoms, according to an interim analysis carried out by an external data monitoring panel.

There are no U.S. approved vaccines for RSV, a common virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms but can be fatal for young kids and older adults. RSV is estimated to cause about 14,000 annual deaths among older adults in the United States.

FACTBOX-Vaccines and drugs in the pipeline for RSVhttps://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/vaccines-drugs-pipeline-rsv-2022-11-18/

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.