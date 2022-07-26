US Markets
BIIB

U.S. FDA grants priority review to Biogen's ALS drug

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to Biogen Inc's BIIB.O experimental treatment for an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Biogen licensed the treatment, tofersen, from Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS.O.

