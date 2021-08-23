U.S. FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has given full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc PFE.N and German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O.

(Reporting by Michael Erman in New Jersey and Manas Mishra in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

