U.S. FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Michael Erman Reuters
Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has given full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc PFE.N and German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O.

