US Markets
VIR

U.S. FDA gives emergency use approval to GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody drug

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday gave an emergency use authorization (EUA) to the COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology Inc and GlaxoSmithKline.

Adds authorization details, background

May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday gave an emergency use authorization (EUA) to the COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O and GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L.

The EUA was for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 years and older, the US health regulator said. (https://bit.ly/3uorQZ8)

Sotrovimab, the antibody treatment, is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy, according to the agency.

The European Union's drug regulator last week backed the use of the drug for patients who are at risk of severe disease and do not need supplemental oxygen.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIR GSK

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular