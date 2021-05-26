U.S. FDA gives emergency use approval to GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody drug

Adds authorization details, background

May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday gave an emergency use authorization (EUA) to the COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O and GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L.

The EUA was for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 years and older, the US health regulator said. (https://bit.ly/3uorQZ8)

Sotrovimab, the antibody treatment, is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy, according to the agency.

The European Union's drug regulator last week backed the use of the drug for patients who are at risk of severe disease and do not need supplemental oxygen.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.