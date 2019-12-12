U.S. FDA gives early approval to Sarepta's DMD gene therapy

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted an early approval to Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's SRPT.O gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

DMD is a rare, genetic disorder that hampers muscle movement mainly in men, affecting one in every 3,500 to 5,000 males.

It can cause life-threatening damage to the heart, and over time, death, often at a young age.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.