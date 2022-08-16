US Markets

U.S. FDA finalizes rule for over-the-counter hearing aids

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday passed a rule that creates a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids to be sold directly to the millions of Americans in need of the devices.

The FDA said the OTC hearing aids could be available in traditional retail and drug stores as soon as mid-October when the rule takes effect. (https://bit.ly/3ApsaNr)

