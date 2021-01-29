BIIB

U.S. FDA extends review period on Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O and partner Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period by three months for aducanumab, its experimental treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

