U.S. FDA extends review period on Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O and partner Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period by three months for aducanumab, its experimental treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.