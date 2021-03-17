U.S. FDA extends review period for expanded use of Abbvie's arthritis drug

March 17 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period for expanded use of Abbvie Inc's ABBV. rheumatoid arthritis drug Rinvoq by three months, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Abbvie said the U.S. health agency is reviewing the application for the use of Rinvoq in patients with active psoriatic arthritis. Rinvoq was approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in 2019.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

