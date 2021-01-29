U.S. FDA extends review period for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

Adds background, share price

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc BIIB.O and partner Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period for their experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment by three months.

Biogen's shares rose 8% premarket.

The FDA will now decide on the marketing application for the drug, aducanumab, by June 7. An FDA panel in November had voted against approval of the drug.

Biogen submitted the aducanumab marketing application to the FDA in July 2020.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla, Dania Nadeem and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

